Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Remains out for Saturday
Vukcevic (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Bucks.
Vukcevic has yet to make his season debut and his timetable for a return is unclear as he recovers from a left knee contusion. The 21-year-old big man is expected to require a reconditioning period once he is cleared for game action, though his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Cavaliers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now