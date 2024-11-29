Fantasy Basketball
Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Remains out for Saturday

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 2:47pm

Vukcevic (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Bucks.

Vukcevic has yet to make his season debut and his timetable for a return is unclear as he recovers from a left knee contusion. The 21-year-old big man is expected to require a reconditioning period once he is cleared for game action, though his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Cavaliers.

