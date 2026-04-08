Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Remains out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 4:21pm

Vukcevic (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game against Chicago.

Vukcevic will miss a fourth straight game due to a bruised right knee. With only two contests remaining on the schedule for Washington after Thursday's rematch with Chicago, there's a chance he won't be back on the floor again this season. With Alex Sarr (toe) also ruled out, Julian Reese will presumably remain with the first five.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
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