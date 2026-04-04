Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 11:04am

Vukcevic (knee) is out for Saturday's game against Miami.

Vukcevic, who's dealing with a bruised right knee, has a short turnaround Sunday, when the Wizards face the Nets in Brooklyn. Anthony Gill should take on the bulk of the center minutes Saturday.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
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