Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Vukcevic (knee) is out for Saturday's game against Miami.
Vukcevic, who's dealing with a bruised right knee, has a short turnaround Sunday, when the Wizards face the Nets in Brooklyn. Anthony Gill should take on the bulk of the center minutes Saturday.
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