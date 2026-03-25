Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Vukcevic is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to lower-back tightness.

After exiting early during Sunday's loss to the Knicks, Vukcevic continues to deal with the issue and can be deemed day-to-day going forward. With Alex Sarr (toe) also sidelined, the Wizards will need to play small-ball, with Anthony Gill, Justin Champagnie, Julian Reese and Jamir Watkins as candidates to soak up center minutes.