Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Ruled out Wednesday
Vukcevic is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to lower-back tightness.
After exiting early during Sunday's loss to the Knicks, Vukcevic continues to deal with the issue and can be deemed day-to-day going forward. With Alex Sarr (toe) also sidelined, the Wizards will need to play small-ball, with Anthony Gill, Justin Champagnie, Julian Reese and Jamir Watkins as candidates to soak up center minutes.
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