Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Sidelined again Sunday
Vukcevic (knee) is listed out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Vukcevic has yet to make his season debut due to a left knee contusion and remains without a concrete timeline for a return. The Wizards have designated Vukcevic as one of their three two-way players this season, so he could end up seeing his initial game action with the G League's Capital City Go-Go.
