Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Sidelined again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Vukcevic (knee) is listed out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Vukcevic has yet to make his season debut due to a left knee contusion and remains without a concrete timeline for a return. The Wizards have designated Vukcevic as one of their three two-way players this season, so he could end up seeing his initial game action with the G League's Capital City Go-Go.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
