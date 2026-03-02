Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Sitting out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Vukcevic (thigh) will not play Monday against the Rockets.

Vukcevic was unable to shake his questionable tag and will miss the first leg of this back-to-back set. The Wizards will be very thin up front, so Anthony Gill (illness) could see a big workload if he's able to shake his questionable tag.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
