Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Sitting out Tuesday

Vukcevic (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Vukcevic isn't yet ready to make his 2024-25 debut while he continues to recover from a left knee contusion. Wizards head coach Brian Keefe said back on Nov. 17 that once Vukcevic shakes off the injury, the second-year big man will need a reconditioning period before he's deemed ready for game action. With that in mind, Vukcevic looks safe to rule out through the second leg of the Wizards' back-to-back set Wednesday versus the Clippers.