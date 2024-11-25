Fantasy Basketball
Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Sitting out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Vukcevic (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Vukcevic isn't yet ready to make his 2024-25 debut while he continues to recover from a left knee contusion. Wizards head coach Brian Keefe said back on Nov. 17 that once Vukcevic shakes off the injury, the second-year big man will need a reconditioning period before he's deemed ready for game action. With that in mind, Vukcevic looks safe to rule out through the second leg of the Wizards' back-to-back set Wednesday versus the Clippers.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
