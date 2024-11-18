Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Still not ready for game action

Vukcevic has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks due to a left knee contusion, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Vukcevic has yet to play in the NBA or G League this season, but Monday marks the first time he's shown up on the injury report. On Sunday, head coach Brian Keefe told Shankar that Vukcevic will need to ramp up his conditioning before making his debut, and the injury likely doesn't help the big man's chances of seeing live action soon.