Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Upgraded to standard deal

Vukcevic (hand) agreed to a three-year, $9 million contract with the Wizards on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Vukcevic began the season on a one-year, two-way pact but will receive added security with this new contract. The deal includes a team option for the third season. Over 35 regular-season appearances (five starts) in 2025-26, the big man has averaged 7.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per contest. He's currently dealing with a right hand contusion and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets until Washington provides an update on his status.