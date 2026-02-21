Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Upgraded to standard deal
Vukcevic (hand) agreed to a three-year, $9 million contract with the Wizards on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Vukcevic began the season on a one-year, two-way pact but will receive added security with this new contract. The deal includes a team option for the third season. Over 35 regular-season appearances (five starts) in 2025-26, the big man has averaged 7.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per contest. He's currently dealing with a right hand contusion and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets until Washington provides an update on his status.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff PushYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 192 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break2 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups3 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More