Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Upgraded to standard deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Vukcevic (hand) agreed to a three-year, $9 million contract with the Wizards on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Vukcevic began the season on a one-year, two-way pact but will receive added security with this new contract. The deal includes a team option for the third season. Over 35 regular-season appearances (five starts) in 2025-26, the big man has averaged 7.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per contest. He's currently dealing with a right hand contusion and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets until Washington provides an update on his status.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
Author Image
Alex Barutha
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
Author Image
Alex Barutha
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
Author Image
Adam King
3 days ago
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
Author Image
Adam King
5 days ago