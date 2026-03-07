Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 3:59pm

Vukcevic (thigh) will not play Sunday against the Pelicans.

Vukcevic will miss his fourth straight game Sunday. With Alex Sarr returning to action, Julian Reese may pick up the backup center minutes Sunday.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
