Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Vukcevic (knee) is out for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

Alex Sarr (toe) will join Vukcevic on the inactive list for Sunday's game, and Anthony Gill (back) is questionable, so Julian Reese could be getting all the run he can handle as the last man standing in Washington's frontcourt. Vukcevic will finish his third NBA season with averages of 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 three-pointers per contest.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
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