Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Won't play Thursday
Vukcevic (thigh) is out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Vukcevic will be sidelined for a third straight game Thursday. With this news, the Wizards may continue to give Julian Reese an extended look at center.
