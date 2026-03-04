Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 2:25pm

Vukcevic (thigh) is out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Vukcevic will be sidelined for a third straight game Thursday. With this news, the Wizards may continue to give Julian Reese an extended look at center.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
