Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 10:20am

Vukcevic is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic with a left thigh contusion.

Vukcevic is sidelined for a second consecutive contest Tuesday. With Anthony Gill battling an illness, the Wizards could be left with Julian Reese and Will Riley as small-ball center options in a banged-up frontcourt.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
