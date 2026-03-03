Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Vukcevic is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic with a left thigh contusion.
Vukcevic is sidelined for a second consecutive contest Tuesday. With Anthony Gill battling an illness, the Wizards could be left with Julian Reese and Will Riley as small-ball center options in a banged-up frontcourt.
