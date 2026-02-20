Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Won't return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Vukcevic won't return to Friday's game against the Pacers due to a hand contusion, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Vukcevic will end his evening with 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and one turnover across 20 minutes. For now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
