Tristan Vukcevic News: Available for Saturday

Vukcevic (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Vukcevic has been a regular on the injury report, but he will push through his hip ailment Saturday. The center is averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 19.1 minutes over his last four games.