Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic News: Available for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Vukcevic (illness) will play Thursday against the Pacers.

Vukcevic is no longer on the injury report after missing the final game before the All-Star break with an illness. With Alex Sarr (hamstring) currently sidelined, Vukcevic is on the radar as a streaming option.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
