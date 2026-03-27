Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Vukcevic (back) is available for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Vukcevic is back from a one-game absence due to lower-back tightness to handle the backup center role behind Alex Sarr. Over his last seven outings, Vukcevic has averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 18.3 minutes per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
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