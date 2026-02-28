Tristan Vukcevic News: Available Saturday
Vukcevic (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
Vukcevic has been a regular on the injury report of late, but he will push through his hip ailment Saturday. The center is averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 19.1 minutes over his last four games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 244 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 226 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 226 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push8 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 199 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More