Tristan Vukcevic News: Back to bench role

Vukcevic is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Magic.

Vukcevic notched 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and two blocks over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to Utah, but he returns to the bench due to the Wizards employing a different starting lineup. Vukcevic is averaging 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game across 23 appearances (one start) this season.