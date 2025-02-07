Tristan Vukcevic News: Balanced outing off bench in loss

Vukcevic totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Friday's 134-124 loss to Cleveland.

Vukcevic provided a spark off the Wizards bench in Friday's contest, tallying bench-high-tying rebound and assist totals while finishing second among second unit players in scoring in a losing effort. Vukcevic set a new season high in assists while posting his four outing of the year with five of more points.