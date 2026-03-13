Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic News: Double-doubles off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Vukcevic logged 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 overtime loss to the Magic.

Vukcevic continues to produce regardless of his role in the lineup, as he's proven to be a reliable player whether as a starter or coming off the bench. He's scored in double digits in five of his seven outings since the All-Star break, averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.7 blocks across 17.6 minutes per game (five starts). Even if he rarely plays more than 25 minutes, Vukcevic is worth a spot in your lineup due to his ability to rack up stats every time he's on the court.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
