Tristan Vukcevic News: Eight rebounds in G League start

Vukcevic logged 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 106-94 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

It was just the second game of the season in the G League for Vukcevic, who corralled a team-high eight boards during his first start of the campaign for Capital City on Sunday. The 21-year-old big man has now tallied double-digit points in both of his two appearances for the Go-Go. Vukcevic holds a two-way contract with Washington, but it remains to be seen if the rebuilding Wizards will take a look at the former second-rounder at the NBA level at some point later this season as Vukcevic becomes further removed from a left knee contusion that sidelined him until mid-December.