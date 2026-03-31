Tristan Vukcevic News: Fills in with 14 points

Vukcevic amassed 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals over 20 minutes during Monday's 120-101 loss to the Lakers.

Alex Sarr's return is imminent, but Vukcevic has been a serviceable replacement during Sarr's recent injury issues. He's expected to remain with the team after signing a new contract last month, and he could find himself as the team's starter if the Wizards decline Sarr's team option for next season.