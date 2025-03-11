Tristan Vukcevic News: Fills stat sheet in loss

Vukcevic had 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 119-104 loss to the Raptors.

Vukcevic made the most of his 25 minutes off the bench and finished as the Wizards' second-best scorer behind Alex Sarr and Jordan Poole, who ended with 16 points each. That said, fantasy managers need to be cautious when assessing Vukcevic's upside. He's logged more than 20 minutes off the bench just once since the All-Star break, so he's not likely to have a big role any time soon.