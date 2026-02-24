Tristan Vukcevic News: Good to go Tuesday
Vukcevic (hand) will play Tuesday against the Hawks.
Vukcevic will return from a one-game absence Tuesday, and that is likely to push Anthony Gill to the bench. Over his last five games, Vukcevic has averaged 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 bocks in 17.8 minutes per contest.
