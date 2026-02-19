Tristan Vukcevic News: Joining first unit
Vukcevic is starting Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Vukcevic will draw the start at center with Alex Sarr (hamstring) sidelined. Vukcevic fared well in his last start Feb. 7 against Brooklyn, as he finished with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season PickupsYesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2921 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2228 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More