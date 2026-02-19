Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic News: Joining first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Vukcevic is starting Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Vukcevic will draw the start at center with Alex Sarr (hamstring) sidelined. Vukcevic fared well in his last start Feb. 7 against Brooklyn, as he finished with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic
