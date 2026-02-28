Tristan Vukcevic News: Limited for Saturday

Vukcevic will be under a minutes restriction for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Vukcevic was previously listed on the injury report, and while he's been cleared to suit up, the Wizards will monitor his workload in his return to action. The center is averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 19.1 minutes over his last four games.