Tristan Vukcevic News: Limited in return
Vukcevic accumulated five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 loss to Atlanta.
Vukcevic returned to action after missing the previous game due to a hand injury, moving straight back into the starting lineup. However, for fantasy managers, that's where the good news ends. Despite the fact that his path to minutes is relatively clear, Washington's refusal to play anyone more than about 25 minutes is going to be a source of frustration moving forward. At this point, Vukcevic is fine to hold in standard leagues, keeping in mind that he is going to have to deliver strong per-minute production to be a worthwhile asset.
