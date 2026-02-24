Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic News: Limited in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Vukcevic accumulated five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 loss to Atlanta.

Vukcevic returned to action after missing the previous game due to a hand injury, moving straight back into the starting lineup. However, for fantasy managers, that's where the good news ends. Despite the fact that his path to minutes is relatively clear, Washington's refusal to play anyone more than about 25 minutes is going to be a source of frustration moving forward. At this point, Vukcevic is fine to hold in standard leagues, keeping in mind that he is going to have to deliver strong per-minute production to be a worthwhile asset.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
Author Image
Alex Barutha
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
Author Image
Alex Barutha
5 days ago