Tristan Vukcevic News: Makes presence felt off bench

Vukcevic produced 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 21 minutes during Friday's 120-105 loss to the Magic.

Vukcevic returned to his regular bench role after starting in the loss to Utah on Wednesday, but the change in role didn't affect his production. This was the third straight game in which he reached the 17-point plateau, and the big man could carve a nice role in the rotation ahead of the final weeks of the regular season, especially if the Wizards decide to give some more rest to the likes of Alex Sarr and even Richaun Holmes. Vukcevic is playing on a two-way deal but has made only 24 appearances at the NBA level, so he won't face the limitations other two-way players might have in the final weeks of the regular season.