Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Vukcevic (thigh) is available for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Vukcevic has missed fourth consecutive matchups while on the mend from a left thigh bruise, but he'll be back in the mix Tuesday. He'd made five straight starts before suffering the injury, though he'll presumably fall back to a bench role now that Alex Sarr has returned to health.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic
