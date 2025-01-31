Fantasy Basketball
Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic News: Pitches in off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Vukcevic registered nine points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes during Thursday's 134-96 loss to the Lakers.

Vukcevic saw a season-high minute total off the bench Thursday due to the blowout nature of the game, and made the most of time on the floor by ending one point shy of the double-digit mark. Vukcevic, who has played in nine games this season, posted his second outing with nine or more points, doing so in two of his last three appearances.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
