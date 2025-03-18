Tristan Vukcevic News: Pours in 17 points

Vukcevic provided 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 112-97 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Vukcevic finished one point shy of his season-best mark (18) in the loss. The Wizards were shorthanded Monday, and they rolled with an 11-man rotation while also pulling Khris Middleton and Jordan Poole at halftime. Meanwhile, Richaun Holmes never saw the floor. This could be an indication that Vukcevic is going to get an extended look in the final weeks.