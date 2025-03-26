Fantasy Basketball
Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic News: Provides lift off bench in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Vukcevic chipped in 17 points (7-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 victory over the 76ers.

Vukcevic led the way off the bench for Washington in Wednesday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring and rebounds in just north of 20 minutes on the second unit. Vukcevic has recorded 15 or more points on six occasions this season, five of which have occurred while coming off the bench.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
