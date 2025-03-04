Tristan Vukcevic News: Puts up 23 points in G League

Vukcevic recorded 23 points (8-21 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes Tuesday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 111-102 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

The two-way player made just his seventh appearance of the season with the Go-Go and his first since Jan. 17. Vukcevic has been serving as the Wizards' third-string center behind Alex Sarr and Richaun Holmes lately, but Vukcevic could become a more regular part of the rotation if Washington elects to make the 31-year-old Holmes a lesser priority down the stretch while the team plays out the string on a non-contending season.