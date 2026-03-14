Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic News: Season-high 22 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Vukcevic had 22 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 20 minutes during Saturday's 111-100 loss to Boston.

Vukcevic rattled off a season-high 22 points, fresh off a double-double only 48 hours earlier. Having cemented the backup role behind Alex Sarr, Vukcevic continues to deliver strong per-minute production. At this point, he remains more of a stream candidate, as opposed to being a must-roster player. However, should Washington opt to rest Sarr down the stretch, look for Vukcevic to be a popular addition.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
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