Tristan Vukcevic News: Sees seven minutes in loss
Vukcevic logged three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across seven minutes during Tuesday's 150-129 loss to the Heat.
Vukcevic returned from a four-game absence and was deployed as the third-string center Tuesday. It's likely that he reclaims a bigger rotation spot moving forward, making him someone to monitor in deeper formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 83 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 56 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 38 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 29 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More