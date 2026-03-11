Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic News: Sees seven minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Vukcevic logged three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across seven minutes during Tuesday's 150-129 loss to the Heat.

Vukcevic returned from a four-game absence and was deployed as the third-string center Tuesday. It's likely that he reclaims a bigger rotation spot moving forward, making him someone to monitor in deeper formats.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago