Tristan Vukcevic News: Starting sans Sarr

Vukcevic will start Sunday's game against the Knicks.

With Alex Sarr (toe) sidelined, Vukcevic will get the starting nod Sunday. As a starter this season (eight games), the big man has averaged 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.5 assists in 19.9 minutes per tilt.