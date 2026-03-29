Tristan Vukcevic News: Starting Sunday

Vukcevic is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.

Vukcevic was not in the rotation for Friday's loss to the Warriors, but he'll replace Will Riley in the first unit for Sunday's contest. As a starter this season, Vukcevic owns averages of 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 triples per game on 48/33/82 shooting splits.