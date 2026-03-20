Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic News: Strong line off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Vukcevic racked up 21 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 18 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 loss to the Pistons.

Vukcevic was a major bright spot off the bench, though his workload was disappointing. Alex Sarr had a nightmare performance in his return to action, but the Wizards aren't exactly going to punish him for one dud. Vukcevic remains a deep-league asset as long as Sarr is healthy.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
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