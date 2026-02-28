Tristan Vukcevic News: Strong per-minute production
Vukcevic finished Saturday's 134-125 loss to the Raptors with 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 19 minutes.
Vukcevic continues to put up solid numbers despite playing limited minutes. In five games over the past two weeks, he has offered top-90 value, averaging 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 19.0 minutes per game. At this point, it appears as though Washington is going to continue limiting all of its starters, making Vukcevic a borderline hold, especially seeing as though he has missed two of the past seven games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 244 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 226 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 226 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push8 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 199 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More