Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic News: Strong per-minute production

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:38pm

Vukcevic finished Saturday's 134-125 loss to the Raptors with 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 19 minutes.

Vukcevic continues to put up solid numbers despite playing limited minutes. In five games over the past two weeks, he has offered top-90 value, averaging 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 19.0 minutes per game. At this point, it appears as though Washington is going to continue limiting all of its starters, making Vukcevic a borderline hold, especially seeing as though he has missed two of the past seven games.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
