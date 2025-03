Vukcevic recorded 23 points (8-21 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Vukcevic continues to split time between the Wizards and the Go-Go as a two-way player. Despite struggling with his outside shot, Vukcevic led Capital City in scoring against Greensboro.