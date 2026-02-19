Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic News: Tallies five steals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Vukcevic finished with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and five steals in 17 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 win over the Pacers.

Despite playing just 17 minutes, Vukcevic rewarded anyone who snapped him up, recording a career-high five steals. While the production was encouraging, the fact that he started and yet played so few minutes is concerning. It appears as though Washington is going to continue openly tanking, which is not the news fantasy managers want to hear. He remains a must-roster player, at least until we get some clarity regarding Alex Sarr (calf). However, it seems unlikely he will play anything close to starter-level minutes.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
Author Image
Adam King
Yesterday
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
Author Image
Adam King
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago