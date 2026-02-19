Tristan Vukcevic News: Tallies five steals in win

Vukcevic finished with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and five steals in 17 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 win over the Pacers.

Despite playing just 17 minutes, Vukcevic rewarded anyone who snapped him up, recording a career-high five steals. While the production was encouraging, the fact that he started and yet played so few minutes is concerning. It appears as though Washington is going to continue openly tanking, which is not the news fantasy managers want to hear. He remains a must-roster player, at least until we get some clarity regarding Alex Sarr (calf). However, it seems unlikely he will play anything close to starter-level minutes.