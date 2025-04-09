Tristan Vukcevic News: Team-high 24 points off bench

Vukcevic recorded 24 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT) and six rebounds in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 loss to Philadelphia.

The 2023 second-rounder produced 24 points in 24 minutes of court time, leading the Wizards in scoring off the bench Wednesday. Vukcevic looks to be in line to share the center minutes with Alex Sarr to wrap up the 2024-25 season. Over his last nine outings, Vukcevic has averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds,1.0 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers in 20.9 minutes.