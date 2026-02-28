Tristan Vukcevic News: To be limited Saturday
Head coach Brian Keefe said Vukcevic (hip) will operate under a minutes restriction in Saturday's game against the Raptors, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Vukcevic was previously listed as questionable on the injury report, and while he's been cleared to suit up, the Wizards will monitor his workload. The center is averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 19.1 minutes over his last four games.
