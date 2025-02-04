Tristen Newton News: All-around showcase in loss

Newton notched 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 37 minutes in Monday's 147-118 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Newton did it all for Iowa in Monday's G League battle, leading all players in assists and steals while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and coming up one board shy of a well-rounded double-double. Newton has appeared in nine G League contests this year, averaging 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.