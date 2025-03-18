Tristen Newton News: All-around showing in loss

Newton ended with 10 points (3-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks over 35 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 G League loss to Sioux Falls.

Newton impacted every aspect of Sunday's contest despite dealing with some shooting woes, leading all Wolves in assists, steals and blocks while hauling in the second-highest rebound total in a well-rounded showcase. Newton has appeared in 14 G League games with Iowa, averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.