Tristen Newton News: Balanced outing in defeat

Newton tallied 27 points (9-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes in Monday's 126-109 G League loss to Westchester.

Newton contributed nicely in multiple areas of Monday's contest, ending second among Iowa players in scoring and assists to go along with a handful of rebounds in a balanced showing. Newton has appeared in six G League contests with Iowa, averaging 19.8 points, 6.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per outing.