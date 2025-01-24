Tristen Newton News: Does it all in dominant showing

Newton recorded 32 points (13-26 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, five steals and one block over 43 minutes in Friday's 107-83 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Newton did it all for Iowa in Friday's defeat, leading all players in scoring, threes made, assists and steals over a team-best minute total. Newton has appeared in four G League contests with the Wolves, averaging 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.