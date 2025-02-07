Tristen Newton News: Flirts with triple-double in win

Newton ended with 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes in Friday's 121-116 G League win over Stockton.

Newton did a little bit of everything for Iowa in Friday's contest, pacing all Wolves players in assists while finishing one rebound short of a triple-double in a winning effort. Newton appeared in 10 G League outings with Iowa, averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.