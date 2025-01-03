Tristen Newton News: Headed to Minnesota

The Timberwolves claimed Newton off waivers Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Newton had spent most of the season in the G League with the Indiana Mad Ants, where he averaged 17.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists over 36.1 minutes per game. He was waived by the Pacers on Wednesday, but the rookie second-round pick will now head to Minnesota where he will likely spend time with their G League affiliate Iowa Wolves.